The Sheldon Theatre is a community favorite in Red Wing.
Every season they bring new shows to the community, and they continue to fill the theater.
Last season, the community and visitors were able to experience a variety of shows and events.
This year they have plans to bring even more variety than the last season.
“Sheldon Theatre continues to beat the odds and fill the house. With last season being one of the most successful, Executive Director, Jeff Larson continued on a similar path of programming,” Sheldon Theatre representatives said in a news release.
“This season is packed with family friendly events and pricing, along with your traditional favorites.”
This season the community and visitors can expect 46 events coming to the Sheldon.
They plan to announce the details of these 46 events at an announcement party on June 1.
The party will take place at the Sheldon Theatre and begins at 5:30 p.m.
The community is invited to help celebrate the 2023-24 season lineup. The event will begin with a pop and popcorn reception and then the presentation of the events will begin at 6 p.m.
According to event planners, those who attend will also be provided with information about season package options, family pricing and how to get priority access by becoming a Friend of the Sheldon.
On the day of the event, season package sales and Friends of the Sheldon priority access will be available.
General ticket sales for individual shows will be on sale for the public beginning June 15.
The Sheldon Theatre is an integral part of the Red Wing community, providing a place for people to gather and take part in new experiences.
The team at the Sheldon Theatre is eager to bring more to the community this year.
“If you liked what we did last year, we’re going even bigger for ’23-24,” Larson said. “This is a season to bring family and friends together and experience the Sheldon like never before.
