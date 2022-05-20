The 2022-2023 season will be Executive Director Jeff Larson's first full season of programming at the Sheldon Theatre. The upcoming season if filled with a diverse mix of music, family shows and some of the traditional Sheldon events the community has come to love.
Details of the 45 events that will comprise the season will be revealed at the announcement party. The party will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the Sheldon Theatre.
“After the last couple of years we all deserve some good times,” said Larson in a press release. “So I've set out to make this season the most fun and joyful one the Sheldon's ever had.”
The party begins with a pop and popcorn reception, followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Attendees will hear about season package options, new family pricing and how to get priority access by becoming a "Friend of the Sheldon."
Season package sales and "Friends of the Sheldon" priority access will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Single tickets for all events go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.