ELLSWORTH -- Sharlene Kreye received a Live Better Community Service Award on Oct. 7 from Pierce Pepin Cooperative for her decades of volunteer work.
“Sharlene is very active in the community. If you were to ask her for anything, chances are she would find a way and the people to get it done,” Jay Nesseth, cooperative relations manager, said in a press release.
Kreye started her volunteering career in 2003 when she joined the Ellsworth Lions Club to support her husband Chuck who entered in 2000.
“The Lions Club has a special place in our hearts because Chuck attended Lions Camp as a child due to his vision issues, and he always wanted to give back to this organization,” Kreye said.
After she retired in 2017, Kreye became more involved in community service. She currently volunteers at the Pierce County Food Shelf, coordinates three different Red Cross Blood Drives, does youth ministry work and is the president of the Lions Club.
Kreye said that she is inspired to help others because of this quote from Pope Francis: “Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself, and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is … Life is good when you are happy; but much better when others are happy because of you.”
Joyce Koller, a fellow Lions member, nominated Kreye for the Live Better Community Service Award.
“I am honored to win this award, but I know so many people who are also wonderful community volunteers,” Kreye said. “I hope though that people will be encouraged to also become volunteers and especially consider joining the Ellsworth Lions Club. It is such a wonderful group that has been serving in the Ellsworth community since 1930.”
Along with the award, Kreye received a $100 Visa gift card, which she will use to purchase hygiene products for the food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.