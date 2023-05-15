Last week was teacher appreciation week and a group of volunteers came together to show their appreciation for teachers.
A group of seven moms in Red Wing decided to come together and raise support for the teachers in the Red Wing school district.
Committee members of the Red Wing Teacher Appreciation Committee include Megan Ramaker, Mandy Mahn, Carrie Riester, Rachel McWithey, Rachel Koenig, Kayla Anderson and Brooke Warwick.
They started the group last year as a way to show their support for teachers after a tough couple of years.
“The group was formed last year and started with asking a few businesses to do stuff for teachers for a week and it grew more this year,” member Warwick said.
This year several businesses sponsored the group and provided food and monetary donations.
“This year we were able to have a big party as a big thank you to everyone in the schools and throughout the week businesses donated items that were delivered to the schools,” Warwick said.
Kwik Trip donated a coffee bar to the schools, St. James donated lunch to the schools and many more businesses offered treats and food throughout the week.
“All the businesses in town donated goods and gave monetary donations,” Warwick said.
The committee held a celebration at the Elk’s Lodge and had pizzas donated from Godfathers, Dominoes and Liberty’s.
There were over 70 businesses in Red Wing and the surrounding area that participated in supporting the teachers.
“We had the dueling piano, and we gave away door prizes all evening,” she said.
This is just a small token of their appreciation, they felt that teachers deserved a little recognition for the work they have put into the community.
“With COVID the last few years it has been tough getting back into the swing of things and seeing them all out smiling and having fun and celebrating them was a huge boost that the community needed,” Warwick said.
Interim Executive Director at Creekstone Montessori Dave Conrad expressed his gratitude for this appreciation event.
“This group did so many wonderful things for teachers and staff, and they celebrated on us in a big way,” Conrad said.
“We don’t do this work for the pats on the back and the handshakes, we do this because we are passionate about it and we are grateful to do that. But when a group goes out of their way to literally shower us with gratitude was remarkable,” he continued.
Creekstone Montessori School Board of Directors Chair Elissa Behnke expressed her gratitude to the committee.
“We really wanted to say how appreciative we are to the Red Wing Teacher Appreciation Committee,” Behnke said.
