After a year of representing Red Wing all throughout the state of Minnesota and western Wisconsin, our own 2022 Red Wing Royal Ambassadors Courtney Colwell, Gabrielle Mueller, and Madison Odziemski will return to Red Wing to crown the new royalty during River City Days which runs August 4-6.
Throughout their year-long reign, the three young women not only fulfilled their duties to their community and the Red Wing Royal Ambassador Program, but they also continued their own individual educational endeavors, enhanced their professional skills, networked with their peers, and most recently in late spring, welcomed seven new candidates into the program to enjoy a busy but nevertheless unique, flourishing, and once in a lifetime summer. Candidates Gabriella Bungum, Kylie Griffin, Emma Hoppman, Kayleigh Hoppman, Jayme Johnson, Olivia Knapp and Brianna Tix prepare for this weekend’s coronation.
Seven young women are competing for a crown, earning the title and an educational scholarship.
The three young women selected to represent Red Wing will each receive an educational scholarship, a Royal Ambassador Crown, a Sterling Silver Wing Pendant with Diamond Accent sponsored by DeLeon Jewelers, Sterling Silver Drop Pearl Earrings sponsored by Howe’s Diamond Jewelers, Royal Ambassador Attire, a Business Outfit provided by Phileo Style of Red Wing, and lastly, a pair of Women’s Heritage Boots sponsored by Red Wing Shoe Company.
Throughout their four-month candidacy, the seven candidates participate in classes covering college readiness, self-defense, and interviewing skills while also writing a paper on a volunteer platform they would engage in as a volunteer if selected as an Ambassador.
In addition to classes, the candidates also attend pageant rehearsals, local community events, and surrounding community events. Throughout their candidacy, three selected out-of-town judges will be observing the seven young women for traits of poise, personality, communication skills, professional appearance, event attendance, general social and educational involvement, and lastly their volunteer platform paper which is expected to demonstrate a strong and cohesively college-level written paper.
The crowning of the new court takes place at the Sheldon Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 6.
This year's pageant theme is titled "Once Upon a Time," where coronation Masters of Ceremonies will be past Red Wing Royal Ambassadors and sisters, Erin Fritz-2015 Ambassador and Morgan Fritz-2019 Ambassador.
This year's River City Days button was designed by our very own 2022 Red Wing Royal Madison Odziemski.
Ambassador Buttons can be purchased at local businesses throughout town, a prize will be awarded by the Ambassador Committee to the winning button number.
The Miss Red Wing Program originally began in 1965 and continued until 1973. After a brief hiatus, the program resumed in 1983 in conjunction with the birth of the River City Days Festival. It was restructured at that time to no longer involve talent or swimsuit, it is now a program to empower young women.
The program focuses on exposing candidates to the business world and teaching communication and social skills.
In 2011, the program began selecting an ambassador team, no longer crowning a queen but instead choosing three young women of equal ranking who will share the responsibility of representing their hometown.
The primary role of the selected Red Wing Ambassadors is to serve and represent "Pretty Red Wing" at community events across the state, participate in our annual River City Days Festival and Holiday Stroll, and promote tourism to the Red Wing area. The Ambassadors are also encouraged to volunteer for nonprofit organizations throughout the year. At the end of their reign, each Ambassador will receive an educational scholarship to the school of their choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.