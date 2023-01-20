When Red Wing High School students take the stage this weekend for the production of “Zombie Prom,” it will be the final school performance for several seniors who began acting in school plays when they were in preschool.
The actors reflected on their experiences on the Sheldon stage over the years.
Izzy Goeman plays one of the main characters in the musical, Toffee, and she has been performing in plays and musicals since preschool.
“This is a fun show, I love it, and I love my character,” she said.
Goeman isn’t the only senior who has found a home on the stage since childhood. Several of the seniors in this year’s musical have been performing for most of their lives.
“I’ve been in a show every year since preschool,” senior Sarah Kirchner said.
Many of the students have enjoyed the friendships they have built over the weeks of long rehearsals. The students have strong bonds with each other on stage and off stage.
“I have really enjoyed all of the choreography rehearsals and in general all the people I get to hang out with,” senior Aaron Nelson said.
Another senior, Cal Peterson, has had performances every year since preschool. He agreed building relationships with the cast is the best part of putting the show together.
“The friendships are my favorite part,” he said.
Over the course of several weeks the cast builds the show step by step starting with music, then choreography and then adding costumes and final touches days before the performances.
“Seeing people get into costume and completing their characters is fun to see,” senior Holly Barkly said.
Another senior student loves seeing the final touches on the show come together at the end.
“I love when the choreography all comes together,” Gabriella Bungum said.
Bungum plays Miss Strict in Zombie Prom, and it is her last high school performance.
“It hasn’t really kicked in yet that it’s the last one, I definitely want to continue after high school,” she said.
The Sheldon Theatre holds a special place in the performers hearts, they are thankful for the opportunity to use the space for their shows.
“We are so lucky to be able to perform here,” Dyson Heschke said.
Heschke plays Jonny Warner in the Zombie Prom, one of the main characters. He enjoys the contemporary style of the music and the story.
“I love traditional musicals, and this was written in the ‘50s, so the music is really ‘50s,” he said.
The musical showcases live music from musicians at the high school. They also enjoy being able to perform in the pit at the Sheldon Theater.
Seniors Bennett Scott and Aaron Freier have participated in the plays and musicals during their four years of high school.
“My favorite part is when we start rehearsing at the Sheldon, playing in a pit is a really cool opportunity,” Scott said. “It is like an awakening because it sounds so good in here,”
Freier agreed, “We start playing in the band room at the beginning of rehearsals, and it just sounds elevated in the Sheldon.”
The cast supports each other backstage and the relationships they have built will last longer than their performances on stage.
“The people make it a great show, we have so many inside jokes backstage and we all hype each other up,” said Rachel Dopkins who plays Coco.
The Zombie Prom musical is filled with jokes and energetic dance numbers and students are eager to share the story.
The show runs from Jan. 26 through Jan. 29 and tickets are sold online at Sheldontheatre.org.
