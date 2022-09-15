As election day draws near the candidates for Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate are answering questions and establishing connections with voters.
At the Sept. 13 League of Women Voters forum, each of the District 20A candidates for the House of Representatives answered submitted questions and shared some of their ideas and opinions with the community.
Pam Altendorf, Roger Kittelson and Laurel Stinson gave brief statements at the forum and answered questions like “what will you do to financially support beginning farmers?” and “what changes might you propose to the laws regarding funding of public schools preschool through grade 12?”
In their opening statements each gave some background information about themselves and their ties to the community.
In her opening statement Stinson highlighted her ties to the area and her unique career experiences.
“Four years ago I ran for the Red Wing City Council and at that time none of us could have known that we’d be facing the particular struggles over the last three years… I’ve been working hard alongside my fellow council members to lead our community and build relationships, and I intend to continue that,” she said.
Altendorf highlighted her business background and how she intends to use that if elected to the House of Representatives.
“I have been very active in our community for the last year and a half and also as a business for the last 14 years. I have a large sales business that spreads across the United States. I built that business out of hard work, sweat, late nights and putting in 16-hour days,” she said.
As the independent candidate, Kittelson highlighted his background and his attitude toward education.
“My background has been pushed by my parents' attitudes about education. They told me ‘go to college,’ ‘get a career,’ ‘do better’ and that is what I have done. I’ve been helping out in the schools for the past five years,” Kittelson said.
The District 20 Senate candidates Steve Drazkowski and Brad Drenckhahn addressed voters at the forum and answered the same questions.
In opening statements Drazkowski brought up issues that he prioritizes.
“My passion for freedom has not diminished…We have a governor that attempted to lock us in our basements for two weeks, closed businesses and told kids they couldn’t go to school for prolonged periods of time,” he said.
“The behavior we have seen and the loss of freedom in this state is palpable with the people in Minnesota,” he continued.
In Drenckhahn’s opening statement he highlighted his upbringing in Zumbrota and his experience in public service in the community.
“Like every other small town, it is easy to serve a town that you love. After 13 years of public service in Zumbrota I had spent a quarter of my life serving the town. In 2020 I didn’t run again because I believe in term limits,” Drenckhahn said.
“I’m also the proud father of three daughters and during these last two years, what has happened at the federal and state levels has driven me to run and try to go to St. Paul to protect their rights and it’s important to me that they have a voice that will protect them,” he continued.
Questions that split the candidates pertained to issues with funding public schools, the overturning of Roe v. Wade and taxes.
Many of the candidates supported funding the public school systems and creating a strong base of educated children.
“I do believe our schools are underfunded, I think they have been consistently underfunded. The evidence for that is that our paraprofessionals who work in our public schools are not paid a living wage. They do such important work for our schools and they need to be paid fairly,” Stinson said.
Kittelson brought his experience from within the schools to answer questions about funding public schools.
“Some schools are underfunded, and the reason they are underfunded is because some of the students need extra support. The key to an economy is a good education system and that means you have to pay for it,” Kittelson said.
Altendorf referred to the Minnesota Education Freedom Act that she plans to introduce in the House if elected.
“In the last four years since COVID in Red Wing, the proficiency numbers have dropped significantly. So we need to take a strong look at education, and that’s why I am supporting the Minnesota Education Freedom Act,” Altendorf said.
Altendorf and Drazkowski drafted a proposal in July that would fund the students instead of funding the systems directly.
Parents would receive a dollar amount for each child and from there choose where the type of school their child will attend.
“We will be looking at having our tax dollars follow the students, providing competitions within our schools,” she said.
The proposal would allow funds to go to private schools and parents who homeschool their children, potentially reducing funding for public schools.
The candidates were asked if they support spending taxpayer dollars for private schools.
Kittelson and Stinson spoke against using federal funds for private schools.
“I worked a second job for my children to go to a private school, and everybody has a choice, but if you’re not willing to take a second job to pay for it then you have to support a public school,” Kittelson said. “If you put public money into private schools your taxes will go up.”
Stinson spoke against public funding for private schools.
“I don’t believe that would provide more choice in rural areas in this district. Minnesota is ranked highly in our public school system … so we are doing a good job,” she said.
“Public schools are the heart of rural communities; it isn't just about the education that our students get in our public schools. It is also about the communities that are built around those schools,” she continued.
A question asking candidates their stance on abortion rights in Minnesota produced some broad answers from candidates.
“I have a 100% pro-life voting record in my history in the Minnsota House, and I don’t see that changing. The reality is there is a state constitution that is interpreted by the Minnesota Supreme Court that says the same thing as Roe v. Wade,” Drazkowski said in a response.
“Nothing is going to change here regardless of who you elect. I don’t believe that abortion is health care, I beleive that it is a concious choice to kill a life,” he continued.
In a rebuttal Drenckhahn shared a point about a recent announcement from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
“I would just like to point out that today Lindsey Graham said if (Republicans) take office and gain control of the House, Senate and presidency that there will be a nationwide ban on abortion. So our constitutional rights as a state would be superseded,” Drenckhahn said.
“The five most important people in my life are women. They want someone in St. Paul who is going to go and fight for their rights as women and that is the reason why I’m doing this,” Drenckhahn said.
On other questions, candidates tended to agree, like term limits and ensuring that the health of the Mississippi River continues to improve.
For more information about voting in Red Wing and a recording of the forum, people can visit vote411.org
