Sen. Tina Smith visited Minnesota State College Southeast June 1 to tour the nursing wing and discuss federal funding with local leaders.
"The whole idea of congressionally designated funds is using the power of the federal government to fuel the best ideas that are coming from communities across the state,” Smith said. “It is really about helping Minnesota solve problems. The best ideas are going to come from folks that are closest to the work. We can see that here at Minnesota State College Southeast."
The day started with a tour of the college’s current nursing labs.
Smith was excited to see the nursing facility and learn more about the future renovations after helping secure $825,000 in congressionally directed funding for the project, according to a college spokesperson.
Associate Dean of Nursing Janine Mason explained to Smith that the funding will be used to build a state-of-the-art hospital simulation center that “mimics a hospital wing, with private patient rooms, a medication room, a nursing station, a control room and debriefing rooms,” according to Katryn Conlin, director of communications.
After the tour, Smith and college President Marsha Danielson held a roundtable discussion with leaders from Goodhue County and Red Wing Ignite.
"People think of rural places and small towns as places with deficits," Smith said. "They don't have health care, they don't have access to all the benefits that people might have in a big city. I think that's completely backward. I think they're missing the incredible innovation and collaboration that happens in rural places. And that's exactly what we're seeing here in Red Wing."
According to Colin, Red Wing Ignite is using “$103,000 in congressionally directed funds to support a summer woodworking camp for female students and software coding leagues for middle students across several school districts. Goodhue County has secured $3.2 million in funding to improve broadband access in rural areas.”
