On a sunny and warm Thursday evening at Bay Point Park, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited with voters in Red Wing.
This event gave people in the Pine Island, Zumbrota, Red Wing and the overall Goodhue County area a chance to ask questions about the upcoming midterm election.
“There are a lot of offices on the ballot in the upcoming election, there is a lot riding on the election, and it is a great opportunity for everyone to use their voices,” Simon said.
A large group of people gathered in the park to hear Simon speak on issues like election policy, non-partisan voter outreach and voting rights. He also spoke about the importance of voting in the upcoming election.
As the Secretary of State Simon serves as the chief elections official for the state of Minnesota.
“That means a lot of things, but here is what it doesn’t mean, we don’t count the votes. We never lay a glove on a ballot, that happens at the local level. That happens here in Red Wing, that happens in counties, cities and townships all over the state of Minnesota,” Simon said.
“We don’t hire or train or pay election judges, that too happens at the local level. What we do is we oversee and coordinate those systems. We do the work at the legislature and we get funding and certify the elections equipment and we certify the elections themselves,” he continued.
Some of the questions asked by community members in attendance touched on the mail-in ballot process, voting rights in Minnesota compared to other states and how people can approach getting their friends, family and neighbors to vote.
Minnesota has some of the highest voter turnout in the country and this was true during the 2020 election as well.
Although the 2020 election took place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, people still showed up to polls and used alternative avenues to vote.
“Two years ago prior to the election we were really working hard with a lot of allies and partners around the state to make sure that during a once and a century pandemic, with no vaccine, that we could pull off a large and intense presidential election in Minnesota,” Simon said.
“We worked on ways that we could administer in a way that was fair and that had people maintaining their health and their confidence in the system,” he continued.
The process of elections and counting votes has always been a secure system. On election days, the polling place judges take their job seriously to ensure a fair and accurate election.
“Election judges are the spine of the system; they are the ones who really maintain the integrity of the election … it is your friends and neighbors that make sure the election is one of integrity and trust,” Simon said.
The midterm elections take place in 68 days and early voting begins on Sept. 23. The Secretary of State office has a website – mnvotes.gov – that helps voters find polling locations and who or what is on the ballot.
The website features a new webpage that walks people through myths and facts relating to elections and addresses misinformation.
