For the second year in a row, Red Wing Arts collaborated with the Big Turn Music Festival to present the River Town Throw Down– a day of free live music, food trucks and an interactive art battle.
This year’s theme: Local Favorites Edition.
With performances from local favorites Them Pesky Kids, Brent and Sheena, Megan McGrath, Brooke Elizabeth and Tony Cuchetti, the second annual River Town Throw Down was a smashing success.
The concert kicked off with feel-good rock music performed by Them Pesky Kids. About halfway through the set, guitarist and vocalist Mark Woerpel pulled out a long, wooden flute to play a song for Honoring Dakota.
“I’m an 80’s rocker and travel the whole world playing my guitar, but I grew up going to powwows with my family,” Woerpel said. “Playing the flute is something I picked up from my uncle. He bought a flute, took it apart and learned how to build it, and then he built a whole bunch more.”
As Them Pesky Kids wrapped up their performance, Red Wing Arts Program Director Heather Lawrenz introduced the three artists competing in a timed art battle near the back of the park.
Ashley Andrews, Heidi Bacon and Cherish Haskell set up the canvas easels, lifted their brushes and began painting as Lawrenz gave the signal. For the next three hours, artists raced to create a masterpiece before the crowd voted on their favorite piece.
Haskell’s tropical painting of tree frogs, mushrooms and leaves took home the first-place prize.
“These pieces will be available for purchase,” Lawrenz said. “The proceeds will be split between the artists and Red Wing Arts.”
Next on the roster, Red Wing’s own Brent Wyatt and Sheena Tisland performed a wide range of songs from the ‘60s to today. Wyatt and Tisland’s rich vocal harmonies and solos caused the audience to stand on their feet and cheer for the duo on numerous occasions.
Mark Woerpel Music artists Brooke Elizabeth and Megan McGrath took to the stage shortly after.
McGrath opened for Elizabeth with an original song titled “Too Late.” Elizabeth followed with a performance full of introspective lyrics and melodies.
The River Town Throw Down ended with a lively country music performance from Minnesota-based singer/songwriter Tony Cuchetti.
As the sun went down and the sky darkened, Cuchetti’s soulful tunes created the perfect atmosphere for a dance to end the evening.
