Last year more than 20 churches, nonprofits and organizations came together to host an inaugural Fall Kickoff Block Party.
This year the community can expect another block party filled with activities for everyone. Churches and organizations are coming together for the second year to bring another Fall Kickoff Block Party to the streets of downtown Red Wing.
On Third Street between East Avenue and Bush Street, booths will line the downtown area with activities and games from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Last year the event was well attended with 500 attendees despite the rainy weather.
“This year looks like we have even more activities lined up. We have Midnight Rendezvous DJing, and some dance groups are coordinating a dance-off. We have a bouncy house, 9-square, gaga pit, basketball court, pickleball, food trucks and other food vendors, and lots more,” event coordinator Dave Farrar said.
Last year the Fall Kickoff hosted Paul Allen, the radio voice of the Minnesota Vikings. This year the event is hosting another speaker at Cornerstone Community Church.
“We’re excited to have former NFL player and current youth motivational speaker, Steve Fitzhugh, speaking around 7 p.m.. Each year he speaks to Pro and Elite teams on professional development/life choices,” Farrar said. “For 20 years he has been speaking in high schools and middle schools across the country, up to 150 assemblies a year.”
Some of the local downtown businesses also will be open during the event.
Last year the Fall Kickoff was a recipient of a first-time event grant through the Red Wing Port Authority. They are excited to be hosting the event for a second year after a successful first event.
