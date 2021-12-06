Red Wing High School staff put together a T-shirt campaign in support of Principal George Nemanich, who is taking a leave of absence for cancer treatment. As part of a surprise send-off Wednesday, staff wore “Team Nemanich Fight like a Boss” shirts.
Many students and staff also wore burgundy.
Nemanich, a teacher and hockey coach of nearly 20 years in Red Wing, returned in 2019 to lead the high school. His wife, Mary, teaches at the high school.
“We wanted George and Mary to be able to see and feel that we as a community, as a school and as a staff, have their back and are supporting them in this tough journey. It was a powerful and emotional morning and has us all ready to fight through the next few months as Team Nemanich,” art teacher Kristin Bay said.
George Nemanich is expected to be on leave for three months.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson noted, “George exemplifies great school and community leadership because he loves our students, staff, and community. We are excited for his return later this school year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.