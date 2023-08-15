1998-25 years
They agree on the problem, but they don’t necessarily agree on the cause or the solution. Farmers that once relied on irrigation for their crops now have standing water in portions of those same fields. At least five homes routinely have water in their basements. The farmers believe Lake Byllesby is the culprit. County and state officials aren’t so sure. According to the farmers, the water table has risen since 1989, when the DNR decided to allow North American Hydro to leave the lake level up year around in order to produce more electricity with the Byllesby dam. The DNR conclusion the lake level had some impact on the water table, and modified the North American Hydro’s permit, requiring the lake to be drawn 2 ½ feet to a winter level.
The Cannon Falls-Randolph area is in the midst of summer heat and summer activities, but local school officials are preparing for the 1998-1999 school year which begins on Wednesday, September 2. Letters have been sent out to all parents notifying them of their child’s teacher, required supply lists, and any other information needed before class begins. Beginning this fall, students in grades 7-12 will need proof of tetanus-diphtheria and MMR booster immunization. All students who have not provided proof of immunization will be sent home from school.
1978-50 years
The Hiawatha Speedway has not been a profitable venture, Charles Truman will be the first to tell you. But it has had its rewards. It’s been a lot of heartache, but enjoyable. It’s never been a financial boom. The mortality rate of racetracks is high. After the longevity we’ve had, we wonder why we’re still running. Everybody comes out here and works for nothing and all you get is the satisfaction of giving the town something it needs. Located in Burnside on the dead-end of Tyler Road, the track officially opened in Aug. 1955.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department made 78 non-traffic arrests during the first half of 1973, clearing up 36 percent of the reported crimes for that period. A criminal justice report indicates that 302 crimes were reported in the county during the first half of the year. After deputies’ investigations canceled unfounded complaints, the number of crimes was trimmed to 288 with 105 considered serious.
1923-100 Years
Members of the Red Wing Shriners Club and their families made merry at their annual picnic at Colvill Park Thursday afternoon and evening. “Made Merry” doesn’t begin to describe the event for everyone in attendance from the oldest Shriner to the youngest of their grandchildren who had the time of their lives. Sports were enjoyed and a bounteous repast fit for a king was prepared by the ladies of the Shrine, was served.
Highwaymen shot and killed John Rau, 32 while they were holding up soft drink bar in St Paul. Three bandits, youthful and unmasked, stepped into the saloon at ordered the men not to move. Rau made a sudden dash for the door to sound an alarm. The youth in the middle of the room fired three times. When Rau fell the bandits gave up their daring project and escaped out the front door.
