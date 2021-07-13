The Ellsworth School Board met Monday night to discuss school fees and fund 46 allocation.
Here is what you need to know:
School fees
The Ellsworth Community School District requires fees at the middle and high school level for certain classes, extracurricular activities and products.
Some classroom fees are mandatory because the student will be making a product that they get to take home or consume. The fees only apply for elective classes.
The board discussed ways to help students and families who can’t afford the fees to eliminate any cost barriers.
High School Principal Mark Stoesz said that every year at least $1,000 is given to students to help cover fees and other related expenses.
The board decided to put an aid statement in the registration course handbook under every class that includes a fee. This will let families know that the district offers options to help cover any cost.
The board voted 5-2 to keep the fees the same as last year.
Middle school fees:
Student agendas - $5 (all students)
Locks for locker - $5 each
Family and consumer science - $15 (grade 8 only)
Athletic Fee - $50 per sport, individual cap of $100, district wide family cap of $300
Forensics - $50
Drama club - $50
Senior High School Fees:
Art (all classes) - $25
Graphic Design (technology based) - $20
Intro to Industrial Tech. - $20
Sheet metal-machine tool - cost of project – approx. $30
General Woodworking - cost of project – approx. $40
Materials & Processing - $25
Welding - $20
Cabinetry - cost of project – approx. $60
Digital Photography - $10
Foods & Nutrition I - $25
Foods & Nutrition II - $25
Foodservice - $25
Fashion & Clothing Construction I - $25 & cost of project
Fashion & Clothing Construction II - $25 & cost of project
Independent Living/Personal Finance - $10
Physical Education - students pay for field trips (bowling, golf, rollerblading, etc.)
Athletic Training Class - $20
Floral Design - $25
Ag Shop - $10
Athletics (per sport) - $75 family, cap of $150 per student or $300 per family
Vocal Jazz - $75
Jazz Band - $75
Solo & Ensemble - $75
Band instrument rental - $40
Drama (actors only) - $75
Forensics - $75
Parking permits - $25
Lock purchase - $5 ($4 refund if returned at graduation)
Fund 46 allocation
The board discussed the unaudited 2020-2021 budget review estimates and allocated additional capital into fund 46.
The fund balance was projected to end the year at $4,858,295, but could end at $6,137,412, showing a $1,279,117 increase. This in part is due to the overall shared expenses being lower than previous years and the added ESSER funding.
The board agreed to increase the allocation for fund 46 to avoid a drop in state equalized aid with an estimated increase of $61,000 in aid.
