At the 2022 Professional Women’s Leadership event in Red Wing, eight women were nominated and recognized for their work in the community as Business Woman of the Year.
Josie Schaffer was this year’s recipient of the award; she was nominated by her bosses at Slumberland, Craig and Kwin Novacek. In her nomination application they said, “Josie serves as our manager for Slumberland, but she is so much more than an employee. She is a brand ambassador in our community, a leader for employees and a high achiever in a two-store operation.”
Schaffer recently changed careers after working for Maurices for almost 20 years, she decided it was time for a change.
“I had planned on working with Maurices and retiring there, it is a great company to work for, but when Craig and Kwin approached me, I thought why not take the leap of faith, I really didn’t have anything to lose by switching career paths, I think it was really a change that I needed, that I didn’t know I needed,” Schaffer said.
After stepping out of her comfort zone and changing career paths, she really dove into her new role at Slumberland. She enjoys the change of pace. The goal for her in the end, however, stays the same. Schaffer loves encouraging people and comforting them in their decision-making.
“I like being someone's cheerleader, I can tell when people are hesitant in their own decisions, and I like to be there for them to comfort them and let them know that they are making the right choice and to trust their intuitions,” she said.
For her, winning this award is a full circle moment. She has been coming to this event and being a part of this women leadership community for many years. Schaffer views many of the women as her role models and mentors.
“It is hard to put into words what winning this award means to me, I used to work the fashion show for this event for 15 years, and I have just been a part of this event for so long. Seeing the other women who were nominated and many of them being my mentors, having my name called was almost a shock at first,” Schaffer said.
Her advice to other women who are working to become a leader in the Red Wing business community is to keep supportive people in her circle. She said, “surround yourself with people who lift you up and cheer you on because that is so important.”
She continued, “being around people who support you and being able to connect with them is a really great feeling, and it helps to stay motivated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.