The Red Wing Police Department stated in a press release on Friday, Jan. 21, that residents have reported receiving telephone calls from someone impersonating detectives and demanding money.
The caller is posing as a Red Wing investigator and tells victims that they failed to appear for a court hearing, committed fraud of some kind, or have an outstanding warrant, and must take care of this by sending money immediately. The caller instructs the victim to send the money through a digital wallet app, Venmo, and will walk them through setting it up and sending the money. This digital transfer is immediate. You cannot cancel or reserve this transfer once you hit send.
The Red Wing Police Department will never call citizens to supply money for failure to appear in court, warrants or other reasons. Residents should never send money to an online digital wallet without confirming the person's identity requesting the money. If you receive this telephone call, report it to the Red Wing Police Department at 651-385-3155.
