Nestled among farmlands and curvy roads in Welch sits a home with a dream garden that has brought joy to a local family for years.
Julie Eastling has lived in Welch for many years and during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was working from home, she had her dream garden installed.
“I’ve always wanted a water garden and we had a little one before. I talked to my husband about it briefly and I called a consultant and talked about some ideas,” she said. “He suggested we go with a local company and called Sargent’s Nursery.”
Colorful flowers, clever landscaping and a pond that curves with the land were all created from the original ideas Eastling had. She and her husband dreamed up their backyard with the help of Sargent’s Nursery which is located in Red Wing.
Landscape Designer at Sargent’s Nursery Anne Matzek helped the couple hone in on their ideas and brought them to life.
“We worked with Anne Matzek and she helped us to come up with more ideas and my husband began to add some more ideas and we were so excited about it,” Eastling said.
A team of specialists from Sargent’s Nursery went to work on the backyard and within one week the landscaping and pond installation was completed and the Eastlings were able to enjoy their new oasis.
“It only took them a week and part of one day to complete,” Eastling said. “There were about half a dozen people working on it and they got right to work and it was fascinating.”
The pond has brought them more enjoyment than they would’ve imagined. The flowers and water bring wildlife to their backyard.
“We have a frog that lives in our pond and it’s great to sit and watch the butterflies and hummingbirds come up to the flowers,” she said.
Sargent’s Nursery specializes in various landscaping services and they have experts working one on one with customers for a personalized experience.
According to their website, some of their services include pond and water features, landscaping for pollinators, outdoor living and more.
“They [Sargent’s Nursery] have been great to follow up with as well,” Eastling said.
She enjoys sitting in her dream backyard and soaking in the ambiance that was created from just a few ideas.
She said, “It’s really nice to just sit out here, we dangle our feet in the pond or lay in our hammock and we just love it.”
