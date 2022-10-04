A portion of Sanderson Street will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Sanderson Street between 3rd and 4th streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for the repair of a water main break.
There will be no access to Sanderson Street between 3rd and 4th streets or the dead-end portion of 3rd Street. Residents will need to have their vehicles moved out of this area before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday, weather
permitting. The road will be reopened when the work has been completed.
Surface repairs to the road will be completed as soon as possible. Detours will be in place.
