A 2021 Red Wing High School graduate died Thursday on Flower Valley Road.
Samantha "Sammy" Kriese, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.
The office stated in a Friday release that at 2:48 p.m. June 17, 2021, the office received a report of a head-on motor vehicle accident on Flower Valley Road, two miles southeast of Red Wing. A westbound pick-up driven by Kriese collided with an eastbound Waste Management garbage truck driven by Wade Dewall, 45, Red Wing. Dewall was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation; alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Kriese was a lifeguard at Red Wing Water Park, a member of the high school swim team and a captain with the Red Wing Nordic cross-country ski club team.
Out of respect for Kriese’s family and to give staff time to grieve, the Red Wing Water Park did not open Friday. There were not enough lifeguards to do so safely.
“Red Wing Public Schools, Red Wing Community Education & Recreation and the city of Red Wing offer our condolences to the family,” the water park said in a news release.
