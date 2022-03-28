Tyler Jacob called his dad in Cannon Falls as the Russians massed on the Ukrainian border.
Should he leave Ukraine as the U.S. Embassy advised?
John Quinn, who moved to Cannon Falls last summer, said he and Jacob communicated daily as tensions ratcheted up between Ukraine and Russia. The U.S. government advised Americans to leave.
Jacob replied that the Ukrainians did not believe Vladimir Putin was going to do anything.
“He said, ‘Nah dad, we’re not worried about that, everybody thinks it’s a joke over here,’ they (Ukrainians) were literally laughing about it,” Quinn said. “But, you know, it got real, and he got stuck.”
The 28-year-old Jacob was captured by Russians on Saturday, March 12, while attempting to leave the country on a bus bound for Crimea.
“In reality, you know how the Russians have been in the past,” Quinn said last week in an interview in his home. “When we talked to the embassy the other day, they were going to request proof of life from the Russians. So that’s something that’s very unsettling, that they are also concerned if he’s alive or not, and wanting proof that he is alive.”
Jacob is the son of Quinn and Tina Hauser. He grew up and lived most of his life in Winona.
Jacob met a woman online who lived in Ukraine and last summer he made a leap of faith, sold all of his belongings and moved there to pursue a relationship with her. The move came as his dad moved to Cannon Falls.
The two ended up getting married. They lived in Kherson in southern Ukraine with her daughter where she taught English as a second language, which Jacob soon became involved in as well.
Quinn described Jacob as “a jack of all trades” who was good with his hands, having worked at truck dealerships in the past and enjoyed working on motorcycles. He even published a book.
“I don’t know, it was hard, it was hard to see him go and be that far away,” Quinn said about when Jacob told him he was moving to Ukraine. “But he was so frustrated with trying to find a relationship here and make it work. He just lost patience. And this, I don’t know, it seemed to work for him.”
Once the war started, Quinn said that Jacob and his family were stuck inside their flat in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, just north of Russian-occupied Crimea. The city saw heavy fighting.
Jacob eventually got word that a bus for foreigners was going to leave for Crimea, and he asked Quinn his thoughts about it. Quinn said he was not thrilled since Crimea was Russia controlled, but Jacob decided to give it a shot.
He would take the bus and eventually make his way to Germany, where he would meet his wife and daughter once they were allowed to leave Ukraine. Once there, he and his family would stay with a friend who had studied as a foreign exchange student in Winona.
The bus made it to Armyansk in northern Crimea when it was stopped. Jacob was the only passenger arrested. Quinn and his family found out because one of the other passengers knew Jacob’s wife and messaged her what had happened.
“We don’t know why, we don’t even know if he’s still being held there,” Quinn said. “The U.S. embassies in Russia and in Poland have been involved and the State Department has been involved in trying to get him located, but as of right now we still don’t know where he’s at.”
Quinn said there is not much they can do at the moment as it is all in the U.S. government’s hands.
“It’s literally them taking the reins and doing the job that they were appointed to do or whatever it is,” Quinn said about what’s next. “And that’s hard to do, from a parent’s point of view, is let somebody else run the destiny of your child.”
Quinn said Jacob’s wife and daughter had planned to leave the country with some others in a car – the Jacobs did not own transportation themselves – but that plan fell through when another Russian attack came. They are still in Ukraine as of this past weekend.
Jacob’s family got word of Jacob’s status in the direct aftermath of his capture by the Russians because the Russians put out a propaganda video featuring Jacob about how well they were treating the prisoners. Since then there has been no update on his whereabouts or status.
As Jacob’s family waits for any news of his whereabouts and status, Quinn said he’s been able to keep a relatively normal schedule. He is the owner of a trucking company called 365 Transport, which allows him flexibility. They haul milk from five dairy farms from the area just east of Rochester.
While Quinn and his fiance Carrie Nitz only recently moved to the Cannon Falls area, he said the outpouring of support from everywhere has helped.
“Everybody on Facebook and family and friends and people you haven’t talked to for 20 years have reached out and said something and that part is pretty cool,” he said. “Yeah, it’s been crazy.”
Quinn said he hopes that the current state of affairs does not drag on for weeks and months and that when a homecoming for Jacob does happen, it will be emotional. He said at that point he hopes Jacob’s wife and daughter will have left Ukraine and made their way to the U.S.
“I think the plan is that they all get back here and start a life here together,” Quinn said. “Instead of over there where it’s so volatile, that will never be the same now.”
