At 6:21 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, Goodhue County and Wabasha County dispatch centers received a Rapid SOS 911 call. No answer was made when the call was returned, and the call plotted to the area of Territorial Road and 360th or 361st avenue in Florence Township.
A Lake City police officer located the accident scene and found two people, one dead and the other in critical condition.
Deputies determined that a Nissan Murano SUV had been southbound on Territorial Road when it entered the ditch, struck a fence and then rolled several times coming to rest in a hay field.
Christopher Tepley, 51, Lake City, was found dead at the scene after he was apparently thrown from the vehicle. Sandra K. Miller, 50, Lake City, was found outside the vehicle in critical condition. Miller was transported to the Lake City Hospital to be airlifted by Mayo One to St. Mary’s in Rochester.
The accident is under investigation. The sheriff departments are currently uncertain as to who was driving the vehicle or when the accident occurred.
Goodhue County was assisted by the Lake City police department, Lake City Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Regional Coroner’s Office.
According to the Goodhue County sheriff's office, a Rapid SOS 911 call occurs when a 911 call is made but verbal communication or a connection isn’t made with a dispatcher. The call information is then forwarded to the dispatch center that is closest to where the call appears to have originated.
