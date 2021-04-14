RED WING -- Former Police Chief Roger Pohlman spoke before the Red Wing City Council on Monday during a virtual name clearing hearing that he requested.

The meeting came after Pohlman was fired by the city on Friday, Feb. 19, when he had been on paid leave for 11 days. The reason stated in the opening paragraph of the termination letter was that he didn’t meet the council’s “performance expectations.” Pohlman responded to this in today's comments, which were about 15 minutes long.

Pohlman opened his time by stating, "the purpose of this hearing is to restore my professional reputation and good name, both of which were damaged by the Red Wing City Council following the special meeting held on Feb. 19."

Pohlman later added, "the Red Wing City Council created a false and defamatory impression about me in connection with my termination on Feb. 19. I was told repeatedly by City Attorney Amy Mace, during the Feb. 8 call, that the paid administrative leave was for non-disciplinary reasons, and that if I did not resign, 'Kay (Kuhlmann) was authorized to terminate my employment' again for non-disciplinary reasons as the city wished to go a different direction. Trusting their words, I proceeded to move forward with my professional career."

The entirety of Pohlman's comments are attached.

Former Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman statement President Norton, Council Members, and Mayor Wilson. Thank you for the opportunity to resto…

Correia v. Jones from 2019 states, “the right to a name-clearing hearing is triggered where a public employer makes stigmatizing allegations, in connection with the employee's discharge, in any official or intentional manner. … The stigma must be significant, and it usually involves allegations of dishonesty, immorality, racism or a similar character-demeaning charge."

Whether or not the city believes that Pohlman’s firing resulted in a significant stigma, it agreed to provide him with time to speak. During the meeting neither the City Council nor community members spoke. When Pohlman finished his remarks Council President Becky Norton called the meeting adjourned.

On Friday, April 9, a Red Wing resident and retired attorney requested the city to add a public comment period to the meeting. This was denied.

During the virtual meeting a group of community members gathered outside of City Hall to protest Pohlman's firing and to promote "Recall City Hall."

This is an ongoing story.