The Goodhue County History Break scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, has been postponed to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
October Anderson Center artist-in-residence Ursula Lang will present a talk, “Roadside Geopoetics: Public Geology and Environmental History Along the Highway,” at the Goodhue County Historical Society as part of the History Break series.
In 1949, the Geological Society of Minnesota built the first of more than 60 roadside monuments, interpreting geological processes at sites of interest across Minnesota. In cooperation with state and local transportation entities, the monuments are built as wayside stops.
Drawing on archival research, Lang will present early findings about the inception of the Geological Society of Minnesota, early activities of the Geological Society of Minnesota and in particular the motivations for developing roadside markers at sites of geological interest.
She will share work in progress developed during her recent artist residency at the Anderson Center, which was focused on these markers and other sites of “public geology” in and around the Red Wing area.
Lang is an interdisciplinary researcher and writer, with a doctorate in geography from the University of Minnesota, and a background in architecture and biology. She studies the social and environmental histories of place, in relation to the contested politics of land, property and the commons.
Who has access to natural resources, and how do we share and sustain these over time? The answers to these questions are shaped by social differences (such as race, gender and class), in conjunction with the built environments within which we are set.
