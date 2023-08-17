Parts of Sylvan Street, Locust Street, Phelps Street and Greenwood Street in Red Wing will be closed to regular traffic for about three to four weeks.
According to the city of Red Wing, Xcel Energy is completing work on a gas main replacement project in the area that impacts these four streets.
“The project involves replacing natural gas main, valves, a regulator station, and services that run under the boulevard or sidewalk to your home,” a news release from the city stated on Aug. 11.
The impacted parts of Sylvan Street, Locust Street, Phelps Street and Greenwood Street will be closed during the project and will reopen once the project is completed. The estimated completion time is three to four weeks,
“Residents are asked to please follow posted detour signs for the duration of the closure. The detour route includes East Avenue, Norwood Street, and Maple Street,” the news release stated.
