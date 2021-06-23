Road Weather Information System stations are being installed at six different locations in southeast Minnesota starting June 21 -- Goodhue County included. Motorists should prepare for short-term lane closures during this time.
“The benefits of these sites is it gives us greater coverage of what weather conditions are like on our state’s roads ... which gives our maintenance teams more information to determine what they need to do and how to approach snowplowing,” Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications for Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6, said. “It can also provide information in times of flooding or even the high heat events when we see buckling of some pavement.”
The weather stations collect raw data as well as images supplied by their built-in cameras.
“The cameras provide a visual of the conditions, but also the information such as wind speed, direction, temperature, precipitation, visibility, road surface temperature and a variety of other data points,” Dougherty said.
All information the stations collect are sent to MnDOT maintenance workers, the National Weather Service and Minnesota’s 511 traffic system.
The six new locations in southeast Minnesota include:
- Interstate 35 near Medford at milepost 52.1
- Highway 52 near Zumbrota at milepost 73.9
- Highway 63 near Lake City at milepost 62.9
- Highway 218 near Lyle at milepost 4
- Highway 63 near the Iowa border at milepost 0.5
- Interstate 90 near La Crescent at milepost 276.4
No detours will be used during the construction time, but MnDOT asks that all motorists drive with caution, slow down when approaching a work zone, obey posted speed limits, be patient and watch for workers.
More information
For more information on the 2021 MnDOT construction projects in southeast Minnesota, please visit www.mndot.gov/d6/projects.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.