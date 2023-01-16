Spring will be here before we know it and with warmer weather in Minnesota always comes road construction projects.
This year both the city of Red Wing and MnDOT have road improvement projects planned for Red Wing.
Residents can expect new school speed zones near the middle school, intersection improvements, an intensive project on West 7th and some alley projects.
Before starting on some of the new projects, there are some projects carrying over from 2022 that are in the final stages.
“We will have some work on Old West Main Street this year to finish up that project, we just need to clean up and finish up the final items on that,” City Engineer Jay Owens said. “We also will have some clean up to finish on the Sturdevant Street, Pine Street and Prairie Street residential reconstruct. Those are our two carry overs that will be completed early in the year.”
This summer the city will be working on projects near Sunnyside Elementary School and Twin Bluff Middle School. The projects come from a Safe Routes to School Plan study to ensure that students walking near the schools are safe.
“This is one project with three aspects, the school speed zone around Twin Bluff, the school speed zone around Sunnyside and the intersection improvements at the four-way stop of Spruce, Hallstrom and Twin Bluff Road,” Owens said.
At the intersection, the improvements include ADA accommodations and safer crossings.
“This is part of a Safe Routes to School project that we got grant funding for. It was a cooperative application between the city of Red Wing, Goodhue County and the Red Wing School District,” Owens said.
“The original Safe Routes to School Plan for Sunnyside and Twin Bluff was completed in 2013. The 2021 study refined the three improvements planned for 2023 and set us up for the successful construction grant of $240,000,” he continued.
The improvements near the school won’t begin until school is finished, plans for start dates are in mid June.
This year residents can plan for a large project on East Seventh Street, the project is broken into two phases.
“This project will start in spring of this year, Phase 1 goes from roughly 500 feet east of Centennial Street to about Wilkinson Street,” Owens said.
In 2024 Phase 2 of this project will start at Wilkinson Street and go to Trunk Highway 292.
The plans for the project are a full reconstruct which includes extensive construction on underground pipes.
“This will include sewer, water, storm sewer and all of the underground and services to homes replaced. This will be extensive construction, not just new pavement,” Owens said.
“We are getting rid of lead goosenecks on the services, it is getting rid of 100-year-old utility infrastructure that’s underground,” he continued.
Detours for that section of the road will be posted, local traffic will still have access to their homes during construction.
The following year,the city will work to have access to Colvill and Memorial Park as much as possible during construction in that area.
The city is planning a large project for a new bridge over the railroad tracks on Prairie Island.
“That is the Sturgeon Lake Road project, and it is scheduled to begin fall of 2023 … we are creating a grade separated roadway over the railroad tracks,” Owens said.
“Right now that road crosses that grade and has crossing arms for the railroad tracks, and this is a safety project to create a separation so we don’t have crossing conflicts,” he continued.
Smaller projects done by the city that residents can expect include some alley way improvements.
The 10th Street alley and the alley south of Fifth Street and west of Fulton will undergo some construction as a part of an annual program that Red Wing has.
“The city does an annual program that looks at alley conditions that need to be remedied, and we do one or two every year. Those are done in house by our Public Works crews,” Owens said.
Other projects that are not planned by the city are coming from MnDOT, they have several Highway 61 projects planned for the next few years.
This year the Withers Harbor Bridge is scheduled for construction in the spring. The plans are to replace the Highway 61 bridge and reconstruct the approaches to the bridge from Bench Street to Withers Harbor Drive.
“That is a two-year project, and it is the replacement of the bridge, and it’s going to be a major impact to traffic, there will only be one lane in each direction,” Owens said.
All of the projects are fully funded, and many will begin this spring as soon as weather allows.
For more information about any MnDOT projects planned for this year along Highway 61, visit their informational webpage at dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy61/. Contact information is available at the website for questions about the MnDOT projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.