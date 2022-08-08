The riverboats porting in Red Wing each summer are a unique activity for both visitors and community members.
Not only is this a unique part of the Red Wing culture, the cruise lines that choose to stop in Red Wing have a large economic impact on the local economy.
“They have a huge economic impact on our community, and we want to do our best to support them when they come to town,” said Paige Anderson, executive director from Visit Red Wing.
When visitors from the cruise ships stop in Red Wing, they explore the historic town and residents are simultaneously able to visit the riverboats when they are ported.
“American Cruiselines have 14 boats that port with us this season. Red Wing is the largest turn-around city on the Mississippi River giving our community the greatest economic advantage,” Anderson said.
“Aside from the economic impact our community receives from the riverboats themselves with the passengers and staff, there is also great economic impact for our locals and the visitors that are coming to view and enjoy the beauty of the boats,” she continued.
American Cruise Lines, Viking Cruise Lines and American Queen are all porting to Red Wing during the 2022 summer season.
American Cruise Lines stops in Red Wing 14 times this summer, American Queen stops nine times and Viking Cruise Lines stops eight times in Red Wing.
These stops in Red Wing bring in a significant amount of funds to the community. Anderson gave estimates of the amounts from the American Cruise Lines visits alone.
“From American Cruise Lines, in 2022 they said that their economic impact on all of their ports, not just in Red Wing, was roughly $73 million and they are gauging about $85,000 goes into tours, guest and crew spending is about $100,000 and then ancillary is about $30,000” Anderson said.
The boats are not only a fun activity for visitors and the community, but they are a large part of the local economy. The boats bring in foot traffic, visitor spending and other forms of entertainment to the city.
“It is incredibly important that we welcome these riverboats to our city. Not only does it add a uniqueness to our town, but it is a way to showcase our community to people from all over the nation and the world,” Michelle Larson, president and CEO of the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce, said.
The cruises schedule certain activities and excursions within the city for passengers. The advantage of the port being right along the downtown area allows visitors to fill the businesses within walking distance when stopped.
“We are incredibly lucky to have a port that leads right into our downtown area and that really helps with the walkability of our downtown for everybody to enjoy, and I think that is one of the big reasons why the river boats like stopping in Red Wing,” Larson said.
Passengers that decide to participate in activities when stopping in Red Wing can utilize buses and resources provided by the city.
“Each riverboat works directly with Roaming Red Wing, our local tour guides, to schedule tours of the town, attractions and retail venues,” Anderson said.
“They also work directly with individual entities to discuss the timing and the cost of each tour in advance prior to their excursion,” she continued.
The Chamber of Commerce makes an effort to welcome the riverboats and their passengers to town and provide them with resources for navigating the city and answering questions.
“One of the big things that we partake in is we at the Chamber of Commerce organize the riverboat greeters and this is a group of roughly 60 volunteers who greet not only the riverboat passengers but the people who come to see the riverboats,” Larson said.
The Riverboat Greeters answer questions from both community members and passengers, and they are located in the gazebo in Levee Park.
The group has been a part of the Chamber for several years, and they are also known around town as the “queen bees,” according to Larson. They spend around three hours at the gazebo when boats dock and when they leave to answer questions.
“Much of the traffic that they interact with is people who are coming to see the riverboats. Some of the biggest questions the greeters get asked about are public restrooms, branded merchandise and riverboat schedules,” Larson said.
Many of the riverboats have docked over the course of this summer, and there are more to come. Boat schedules are available through the Riverboat Greeters for those who want to visit the boats as they dock this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.