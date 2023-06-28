This Independence Day, a new riverboat is floating into town.
Riverborne Creations has turned an old riverboat into a recording studio, and they will be stopping in Red Wing for a day full of events.
The boat will be docked at Levee Park, and beginning at 1 p.m. there will be music and activities in the park.
This has been a work in progress over the past few years for the co-captains Peter and Michele Borne.
In 2019 the couple bought a sunken house boat, then over the next several years they turned it into a recording studio.
“My passion and my career have intertwined because I’m a musical producer and composer and as it turned out I was able to do some mixing on my old boat, and then I wanted to take it to the next level,” Borne said.
With the help of many volunteers and organizations, the boat is now an operating recording studio.
“It turned out that a lot of people supported the idea of doing something for others in the way of music. Music is a universal language … it seems to be a mending thread in our society,” Borne said.
They will be hosting live music events, and they plan to hold various music classes on the boat.
They have other big plans for this boat during a trip down the Mississippi River, but one of their first big events is here in Red Wing for the Fourth of July.
“On the Fourth of July, from 1-5 p.m. bring your blankets, your lawn chairs and coolers for a picnic in the park,” Borne said.
There will be live music and the “inaugural bucket brigade.”
“We talked with the folks at Runnings and got at least 100 five gallon buckets. We have a teacher from the Universal Music Center and he will be teaching a drumming circle,” Borne said.
The non-profit organization Unlocked Mission works with Riverborne Creations and Peter Borne has been working with local musicians to record an original piece of music.
“In addition to the Fourth of July, the rest of the week we are recording an original piece of music with some students from the UMC,” Borne said.
“We will debut their song from the boat at 2 p.m. from the boat, we want all of their fans to show up. There is a special guest national recording artist that will be joining them,” he continued.
Much of the event is free, to participate in the “Bucket Brigade” people can sign up at riverboatstudio.com/red-wing-4th-of-july-2023.
The Borne’s have the goal of working closely with the communities they dock in and uplifting local musicians.
“We want to unite the community through music,” Borne said.
