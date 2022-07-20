The River Town Throw Down brought music and visitors to Central Park over the weekend. This first time event created a new and unique experience for Red Wing.
Big Turn Music Fest and Red Wing Arts worked in collaboration to bring a music and art-centered event together for the community.
“Everything completely turned out to be what we had hoped for, the community showed up and the energy was so positive,” Emily Foos from Red Wing Arts said.
The day of the event was a success, a rough count of attendees was taken and throughout the day a total of around 2,500 to 3,000 people attended.
“I think the most people in the park at once was probably around 1,000, people came and went throughout the day and some stayed the entire time. I think we were over 2,500 people total for the day,” Foos said.
The four different bands that played in Central Park were Odessa, We Are The Willows, NUR-D and Trapper Schoepp.
Aside from the bands that performed there were other activities going on as well. The arts group put together an interactive paint battle, food trucks and a drink tent.
“I think all the different experiences we provided just made for a really fun day. Our goal is to provide an experience that is unique with more opportunities for the attendees to interact,” Foos said.
Outside of the event, downtown was busy with visitors and that was part of the goal of this event.
“There were a lot of local and non-local people in town that day. Red Wing was busy that day and the restaurants were busy and that is what we hope for when we plan events like this,” Foos said.
When the partnership between the two entities began, they had decided on having a “throw down” in the park with both art and music. Taking a little bit of the Big Turn Festival and the weekly Music in the Park events and combining them to make something new.
“We had this opportunity to present a high-quality event during this time of the summer. The partnership between Big Turn and Red Wing Arts has been so fun because we both believe in exposing our community to talent and to new experiences and that has generated the drive to bring something new to the community,” Foos said.
Red Wing Arts and Big Turn Music Fest hope to continue to bring this event back each year and to grow the event in the future. Depending on funding, the plan is to have an annual event like this in the summer each year.
“Our intent is to have this be a recurring event and even to grow the event depending on the funding availability that we have in the future,” Foos said.
“We are going to do everything we can to bring this event back next year. We have already started talking about plans for next year as long as we can fund it,” she continued
With new events such as the River Town Throw Down, Red Wing Arts is hoping to continue bringing in new groups of people and creating space for people to enjoy new experiences.
“Our goal as Red Wing Arts is to provide the community with new opportunities. Arts do so much to help communities grow and that is what we want to continue to do,” Foos said.
This event was partially funded through a Downtown Main Street grant program for “first-time events”. The Red Wing Port Authority funds the grants and reviews the proposals.
Along with other sponsors to make the event happen, Red Wing Arts and Big Turn Music are looking forward to the future of this event.
