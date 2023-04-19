Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch of additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong high river flows into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1015 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 682.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1015 AM CDT Wednesday was 682.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch of additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong high river flows into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1030 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1030 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.2 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston and Crawford Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .The combination of rain and snow melt will result in moderate to major flooding along the Mississippi River from Wabasha to Guttenberg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 545 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.0 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch of additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong high river flows into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1015 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1015 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 04/18/1952. &&