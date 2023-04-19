River Clean up plans

Bags of garbage are left behind from campers and visitors to the Mississippi riverfront. Melissa Thorud/Republican Eagle

A Mississippi River cleanup that was planned for Earth Day is being postponed due to flooding. 

The two locations that the cleanup events are planned for are experiencing hefty flooding.

Goodhue County Commissioner Linda Flanders and Red Wing City Council member Becky Norton decided to postpone both of the river cleanup events. 

The rescheduled date is May 20 at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the same locations, Colvill Park and Sturgeon Lake Road. 

“We were going to have the river cleanup challenge at two locations this year,  and both areas are underwater; therefore, we have moved it to our backup day of May 20,” Flanders said. 

County Road 18 and Sturgeon Lake Road and Colvill Park are both under high waters from the river. 

The river is expected to continue to rise over the next few days and crest on Thursday at 17.5 feet. 

They aren’t expecting the river to go down enough before the date of the cleanup event this weekend. 

The cleanup is a part of a challenge that Flanders started this year called the Mighty Mississippi River Clean-Up Challenge.

Other counties and cities across Minnesota are participating in the challenge this weekend.

“The city of Coon Rapids, Stearns County, Benton County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Winona County and Anoka County are all joining us in our challenge,” Flanders said.

