Last year volunteers collected more than 20 bags of trash on the shores of the Vermillion River.
The river is a tributary of the Mississippi River. The issue of pollution and litter along the Mississippi was raised last year.
Goodhue County Commissioner Linda Flanders has worked for several months on bringing more awareness to the issue of pollution in the Mississippi River.
The issue was brought to her attention last year by a Welch Township resident, and she was dedicated to planning a community cleanup to bring more awareness to this issue.
“Last year a gentleman came to Welch Township about litter along the Mississippi River, specifically County Road 18 and Sturgeon Lake Road, and we aren’t talking about a few plastic bags and water bottles, but bags of garbage, dirty diapers, broken glass and more,” Flanders said.
The area that was affected and brought to her attention borders multiple entities and this caused some complexities and whose issue it was.
“It’s a complex location, a County Road, City of Red Wing property on one side, Welch Township on the other, the DNR who really has control of the area affected, its close proximity to Prairie Island Community, plus the sacred importance of the river and the land to the Dakota people,” Flanders said.
Flanders worked with then council President Becky Norton to collaborate and plan a cleanup day and join efforts to ensure something did get done.
Last September, volunteers joined Flanders in clearing trash and learning more about the harm that the litter causes.
This spring Flanders has planned another effort to bring awareness to the river pollution, a “River Cleanup Challenge” for cities and counties situated along the Mississippi River.
“The river challenge is meant to be simple, inexpensive and fun,” Flanders said.“Just pick a spot along the Mississippi River, or the Mississippi River Watershed between April 15 and May 15, count how many people join your cleanup efforts, take a photo and send it to our communications specialist by May 22.”
Flanders invited the Red Wing City Council to join in on the effort and encouraged them to ask other cities to join the challenge.
The goal is a ripple effect down the river, Flanders hopes this challenge might gain some statewide or potentially larger recognition.
The Mississippi River begins in Minnesota and the efforts to keep the river clean may start here too.
“This year Goodhue County is going to challenge county commissioners in counties along the river in Minnesota to an informal challenge,” Flander said.
The winner of the challenge will receive bragging rights and a signed certificate.
Flanders said, “The actual winner of this challenge is the river.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.