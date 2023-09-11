Just after a year of operation, River City Therapy Center has undergone unimaginable expansion and growth.
Owner and Clinical Director Kylie Balaun didn’t have plans to open the therapy center, but after finding little to no resources for autism and related disability services in Red Wing, she decided to open a therapy center.
River City Therapy Center is an early intensive developmental and behavioral intervention provider, is licensed through Minnesota health care programs and it is a state funded facility.
“The therapy we provide is applied behavior analysis and it is known to be the most effective treatment for autism spectrum disorder and other related disorders,” Balaun said.
“The therapy is intensive, we can take clients from birth through age 21 and a lot of the kids we have are recommended for 40 hours a week. It is really individualized therapy,” she continued.
After opening the center, clients quickly came flooding in and the facility currently has a waitlist of 40 families looking for resources.
River City Therapy Center is the only facility of its kind within Red Wing. Before the center opened, people seeking resources had to travel to the Twin Cities or Rochester.
Balaun didn’t realize the growing need for a therapy center like this in Red Wing until visiting a local doctor with her own child for something unrelated.
“In April of 2022, I happened to bring my child in to see a doctor and I was wearing my Disable the Label shirt and he asked what I do for a living. I told him I work with autistic individuals and he told me I should start something here,” Balaun said. “He told me he had a stack of referrals with no where to send them.”
After that conversation, the pieces began to fall into place.
“I didn’t realize how big the need really was within the community. I figured I would do something small. I started looking into how to start a business and I walked into Red Wing Ignite and I said ‘Hi I’d like to start a business’ and then it exploded,” she said.
Balaun sent out a community survey to gauge the need for her services within Red Wing.
“I asked the community what kinds of services they were needing,” she said.
After an overwhelming response from the community she began to look for ways she could fill that gap. She started taking consultations and had seven clients on a waitlist within one week.
“Red Wing supports across the river and many of the smaller communities in the area and so we are serving a large population of people,” Balaun said.
The facility has continuously grown and Balaun is now realizing that her goal of starting a small business to serve a few people in the community has also grown to be this much larger service.
She is unable to take on the full extent of clients that are seeking services in Red Wing because she’d like to keep the therapy individualized and bring quality services to the community.
“What is hard for me is that we are unable to take on that much because we will never be able to have the staffing. We also want to make sure we are providing quality and individualized services,” she said. “It is hard that I can’t reach all of the families looking for services.”
Once Balaun started the therapy center, she realized that although she can’t take on all of the clients seeking services, she can help to connect them with other families and create a community of support.
“We have 10 full time clients now and two we are trying to add in and we have seen that the parents have reached out to each other on their own and created a community of support and they can lean on each other to get through any challenges they have,” Balaun said.
As River City Therapy Center continues to grow, Balaun is passionate and determined to bring quality services and applied behavior analysis to the community.
“The great thing that is changing in therapy for autistic individuals is that it is now designed to give them the skills to live functionally and independently,” Balaun said.
River City Therapy Center is currently undergoing some reconstruction within their current facility to make the building more streamlined to serve their current clients.
“We are modifying the inside to rearrange in order to better accommodate the kids. When it is complete we will have a sensory room, library, gym, larger playroom and bigger lunch room,” Balaun said.
Balaun says that she is always accepting individuals who are passionate about this work and she hopes to continue to create a supportive community.
“We are here and this is a place to make connections, we are always looking for more passionate people to work with our families,” Balaun said. “There is still a hole in the community because so many people are looking for services, but we are always welcoming support and ideas of how we can further serve the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.