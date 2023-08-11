RiseUp Red Wing and its partner organizations have received a $175,000 one-time, one-year funding opportunity to advance adolescent opportunities.
The organizations were chosen by The Wallace Foundation to participate in Advancing Opportunities for Adolescents,
“The effort, which involves 30 cross-sector, system-level partnerships, is intended to help strengthen the work of the partnerships in addressing the needs of adolescents who face barriers to participation in afterschool and summer programs and to build understanding about what partnerships like these are doing and how – insights that can help inform both the sector and potential future Wallace initiatives,” a news release from RiseUp Red Wing stated.
RiseUp Red Wing was one of 81 partnerships that submitted proposals.
“The 30 partnerships selected reflect urban, suburban, and rural communities across a broad geographic range,” the news release stated. “Each partnership includes a number of individual entities working together, such as community-based organizations, school districts, out-of-school-time intermediaries, neighborhood development corporations, higher education institutions, businesses, healthcare providers, and city/county offices.”
The RiseUp Red Wing cross-sector partnership will be using its funding to create a Community Youth Council. With this project, they hope to advance the voices of youth in the community.
“We are excited to work with the Wallace Foundation to advance opportunities for youth to learn and lead in our community,” Director of Community Impact for RiseUp Red Wing Maggie Cichosz said. “Our cross-sector partnership aims to collaborate with youth to create a community where every young person can thrive. This grant allows us to invest in strengthening our partner organizations’ relationship with youth by hearing their diverse perspectives, as well as learning how to share power with youth.”
As a part of the one-year program RiseUp Red Wing will share findings and materials with other grantees.
“RiseUp Red Wing will be asked to share with other grantees and researchers documents and other materials that describe the terms of the partnership, the work being done over the course of the year and observed results,” the news release stated. “This effort builds on research that shows high-quality out-of-school-time programs can make important contributions to young people’s intellectual, social, emotional and physical well-being, especially for youth who do not thrive in school.”
The cross-sector partnerships will help to improve opportunities for young people that are in need of them.
“We know from the research that high-quality afterschool and summer learning programs can help young people find purpose and passion as well as support academic success, but not enough opportunities are available, especially for youth who face barriers that may limit their ability to grow and thrive,” Gigi Antoni, vice president of youth development at The Wallace Foundation said. “We are looking forward to learning more with RiseUp Red Wing and the other partnerships about how they are making a difference and serving young people in their communities, and what factors assist or impede their efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.