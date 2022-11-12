Studies have shown that students can benefit from mentorship programs throughout their middle school and high school experiences.
RiseUp Red Wing has a mentorship program at both the Red Wing High School and the middle school.
The program started at the high school five years ago, and they are continuing to expand the program.
“We started at the high school about five years ago, and we used to do mentoring just during lunchtime and now five years later we are doing it for the entire day from the first hour until seventh hour,” program manager Jenna Collins said.
The mentors and students meet for an hour each day during the school day, and the program offers other services throughout the school day for students.
“We do overcoming obstacles as a part of the mentoring program, which is a social/emotional learning curriculum and then we give them some time to do one-on-one with whatever they’d like to talk about. We also play games and do activities,” Collins said.
RiseUp Red Wing at the high school has a room that students can come to throughout the day to do work or sit if they need a safe space.
“We also have our space here in the high school where kids can come and do work or hangout, and it’s a safe space for them to be if they need to get out of class or if they need to talk to a trusting adult,” mentoring program coordinator Jennifer Tift said.
Aside from the mentoring that happens within the school during the day, RiseUp Red Wing has mentoring outside of the school.
“We also offer mentoring outside of school, but usually mentor pairs that have been together for a few years will take advantage of that. So, they go to movies together, dinner, shopping and sometimes they do college visits together,” Collins said.
The relationships between the mentors and the students blossom over time as they continue to meet and talk with each other each year.
Some of the students in the mentorship program have been a part of it since middle school, and they are now approaching their junior or senior years of high school.
The mentors are people within the community who want to build a connection with the youth and help them navigate through some tough years.
“I’ve been mentoring for about two years, and I absolutely love mentoring, I love my mentor. I like that I can be around my mentor without feeling like I will be judged, I can go there and get the help I need,” student Reghan Prall said. “I used to be shy and would not open up to anyone, and I was too nervous to reach out to others, but when I joined the mentoring program, I learned social skills that helped me so much, and I feel so much more confident in myself.”
The middle school mentorship program started right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and it was put on hold during the tough months when distance learning was in place.
The mentorship program at the high school was able to continue with safety precautions in place.
The middle school program is now back and takes place for students as an after-school program. The mentors help with tutoring and just building a connection with the students.
“There is a new mentoring program at the middle school. For a while it was at the middle school before COVID and then we had to take a step back from that. Now there is a mentoring and tutoring program after school,” Tift said.
The program is looking for volunteers who would like to mentor students at both the middle school and the high school. Currently they have about 50 mentors and they are looking for 50 more. They are especially focused on mentors for the middle school program.
“We are looking for mentors there, the goal is for each student to have their own mentor and we will do some social/emotional curriculum learning there for 30 minutes and then some tutoring time with the mentors,” Collins said.
Some of the mentors in the program have been involved for several years and enjoy watching their mentee grow.
“I have been a mentor for five or six years,” one mentor from the program said. “I truly believe in the value this program provides to our youth, as well as the community in general. Just being there shows there is someone out there who cares,” they continued.
The program is a small time commitment on a weekly basis that can make a difference in the lives of the community youth.
“For a very small investment of your time, really just a few hours a month, you can make a big positive difference in someone’s life. In addition to benefiting the youth, it benefits the entire community as well,” one mentor said.
There has been an increase in students seeking out mentors in the past couple of years. The program has heard feedback from students who say that they just want more trusted adults in their lives that they can go to with challenges.
“There is a huge demand right now. One of the things that came out of a study this summer is that this is what kids are asking for right now,” Tift said.
“They want to have more adults in their lives that they can talk to and that they can trust,” she continued.
Mentors must be 21 years or older, other than that there are no exact requirements that mentors must have to apply for the program. The middle school program is looking for mentors on Tuesdays from 3:45 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
The application for both mentors and mentees is available on the RiseUp Red Wing website at riseupredwing.org/services.
