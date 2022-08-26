Riedell Skates announced Elizabeth Thornton has joined the Riedell team as sales and marketing director for the ice division.
Thornton will lead marketing and communication for the Riedell brand of skates and Eclipse skate blades. On top of directing marketing efforts, Thornton is responsible for ice sales and representing Riedell at skating events and competitions.
“I am incredibly excited to join Riedell and continue my career in the ice skating industry. As a lifelong Riedell customer, I am familiar with the history, quality and performance of Riedell products. I look forward to bringing my communications and marketing expertise to the role,” Thornton said.
Thornton brings many years of experience in the skating industry. She previously worked for the Professional Skaters Association as the communication and media director and has over 15 years of figure skating coaching experience.
Thornton has expertise and expansive knowledge in the world of marketing, having completed a master’s degree from Concordia University, St. Paul, in strategic communication management.
“We are extremely thrilled to have Elizabeth join our team and lead our marketing and sales initiatives,” said Dan Riegelman, vice president of Riedell Skates. “Elizabeth comes to us with professional experience and a very thorough knowledge of the ice skating industry that will add depth to our team. Her role will help us improve on our product offerings, sales and marketing strategies along with representing our brand in the most effective manner.”
