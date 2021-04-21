The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, April 20 to discuss different topics.
Here is what you need to know:
Emergency management director
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s emergency management director will be retiring on June 5, 2021 after 20 years of service.
The board approved the position to be filled and Sheriff Marty Kelly is hoping to find a replacement within the next six weeks.
Kelly worked with the county administrator, health and human services director, and human resources to update the job description and finalize the approximate salary of $92,135.
The emergency management director’s primary duties will be to provide overall leadership, planning, administrative tasks, and direction and coordination of the countywide emergency preparedness plans.
Emergency management performance grant
Commissioners approved the federal Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) for the county. This grant is from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Emergency Management and is designed to help county emergency management in complying with federal response and planning requirements.
For fiscal year 2020, the grant will reimburse the county up to $31, 754.
Community project funding
The board has approved the submission for community funding by Nuvera for their projects to upgrade broadband in the county.
Nuvera has had a long-standing relationship with the county and wants to continue to support the success of the residents and businesses in the area by growing the fiber internet network.
The proposed funding is for separate projects for Mazeppa West, Goodhue East, Goodhue North, Hay Creek, Welch Village and a fixed wireless project utilizing licensed CBRS 5G spectrum.
The projects would increase broadband access and strength so county residents would be better able to engage in distance learning, telecommute, gaming, entertainment and more.
Funding requested for each project is as follows:
Mazeppa West, $1,020,417
Goodhue East, $1,431,636
Goodhue North, $1,135,321
Hay Creek, $462,054
Welch Village, $80,000
Fixed wireless project utilizing licensed CBRS 5G spectrum, $150,000
