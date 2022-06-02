Melissa Cushing, human resource director, will retire May 3 after a 30 year career working for Goodhue County.
“It’s been a long run, and I’m ready for something else,” Cushing said. “I want to thank everyone for helping me along the way. The encouragement, support was incredible.”
Cushing is originally from Kentucky and moved to Red Wing in 1991 after marrying her husband, a native resident.
She held a few different jobs in publishing and temp agencies before taking a full-time position in the county as district court clerk around 1992.
“I was a clerk for 10 years . . . and enjoyed my time,” Cushing said.
In 2002, the county decided they needed a human resource department, and Cushing was offered the director position.
“Now I have been the director for 20 years,” Cushing said. “I oversee 360-plus employees and there is always something going on to help with.”
Everyday looked different for Cushing. Sometimes she would help the six local unions and other times she assisted a supervisor with employee discipline.
“My job was very flexible,” she said. “I also worked with health insurance for employees and payroll programs.”
Looking back on her time as director, Cushing recalled her best and worst moments.
“The hardest thing I have had to deal with was when an individual with terminal cancer came into my office and asked me to help him figure out his benefits,” she said with emotion in her voice. “It was difficult to keep my composure. Now on the other hand, I loved helping employees who were having babies.”
Cushing would assist those expecting a child with leaves of absence and insurance.
“That is a joyous occasion, and I much prefer those times,” she said.
During retirement, Cushing will be helping her husband with administrative work for their two businesses, Cushing Aviation and Cushing Marine.
“My husband repairs small airplanes and boat motors when he isn’t working,” she said. “Our business has picked up so I want to help more.”
When business is slower, the duo plan on going to their cabin more often.
“Now when we don’t want to leave the lake, we don’t have to,” she said. “Retirement will be nice.”
