Retired Pierce County Deputy Bruce Von Haden received the runner-up award for Best Patch Display at the 2021 National Police Collectors Show.
Haden’s collection included Pierce County office uniform insignia, department artifacts and memorabilia.
According to Mike Bondarenko of Police Collectors News, the award-winning exhibit “marked the first time a PC collector has won such a prestigious” honor. Haden’s assortment is considered the finest Pierce County collection in the United States.
“This show is how we show the world that we truly are; the Thin Blue Line,” Haden said in a news release.
Haden joined the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in 1986 and during his 30-year career served as a dispatcher, jailer, patrol deputy, patrol sergeant and investigator, according to Bondarenko.
