Von Haden (second from left) accepts the award from show hosts. Photo by Mike R. Bondarenko.

Retired Pierce County Deputy Bruce Von Haden received the runner-up award for Best Patch Display at the 2021 National Police Collectors Show.

Haden’s collection included Pierce County office uniform insignia, department artifacts and memorabilia.

According to Mike Bondarenko of Police Collectors News, the award-winning exhibit “marked the first time a PC collector has won such a prestigious” honor. Haden’s assortment is considered the finest Pierce County collection in the United States.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department memorabilia included in Von Haden's exhibit. Photo by Mike R. Bondarenko.

“This show is how we show the world that we truly are; the Thin Blue Line,” Haden said in a news release.

Haden joined the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in 1986 and during his 30-year career served as a dispatcher, jailer, patrol deputy, patrol sergeant and investigator, according to Bondarenko.

According to the St. Charles Convention Center, the National Police Collectors Show is “renowned as the foremost event each year for police collectors to share their memorabilia, trade, sell and display collections that include all types of first responder badges patches and other items.”

