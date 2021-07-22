A resurfacing project on U.S. 10 from County A southeast of Ellsworth to the east Pierce County line will begin in earnest on Monday, July 26. Survey work and traffic control setup are anticipated to start today, July 22.
Monarch Paving Co. of Amery is the prime contractor. The pavement on this segment of US 10 is showing signs of deterioration. To extend its service life, the Wisconsin Department project consists of:
- Removing 3.25 inches of the existing pavement and replacing it with 3.25 inches of new asphalt.
- Adding centerline rumble strips.
- Replacing culverts.
- Upgrading guardrail.
During construction, U.S. 10 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect single-lane daytime closures controlled by flagging operations.
Construction is scheduled for completion in November. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest region:
- Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest
- Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.