There will be no parking on either side of the following streets beginning Wednesday, July 27. Parking will be restricted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work is expected to be completed by the end of day on Friday, Aug. 5, weather permitting. The parking restrictions are necessary to allow for a mill and overlay project to be completed in the following areas:
Danielson Drive
Old Zumbrota Street
7th Street from West Avenue to Plum Street
Bush Street from West 5th Street to West 7th Street
West 6th Street between Plum Street and Potter Street
West 5th Street between Plum Street and Bluff Street
Bluff Street from East 3rd Street to East 7th Street
Green Street Alley
Centennial Street
Featherstone Road at 861 Featherstone Road Units
Pioneer Road from Bench Street to Twin Bluff Road
Parking will again be allowed as soon as the work is completed. Flaggers will be in place and drivers are encouraged to avoid this area.
City crews appreciate the cooperation and patience of neighbors, drivers and pedestrians during this inconvenience. Motorists are encouraged to stay alert and drive carefully through all work zones and to use alternate routes whenever possible.
