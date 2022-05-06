Bayside Tap and Steakhouse is celebrating milestones this year with its recent Restaurant of the Year award from the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce and its 10-year anniversary under Glen Witham’s ownership.
Witham has lived in Minnesota for close to 50 years after moving from Indiana. He previously owned restaurants and came to Minnesota with that same interest and goal in mind when he moved to Minnesota to be closer to his children.
“I’ve owned six other restaurants before, and I’ve been in the business for about 35 years, so I knew I wanted to buy a restaurant when we moved here,” Witham said.
Bayside Tap and Steakhouse had been previously chosen as a top three contender for the award but had never won. This year, the award means a lot to Witham and his staff.
“Winning that award in April was a nice surprise, we had been in the top three quite a few times, but we had never won, and this year we were fortunate to receive the top award, we really appreciate the recognition not just for me but also for my staff.”
After getting through the COVID-19 pandemic and other obstacles, Bayside has stayed constant in the community through it all.
During COVID-19, Bayside shut down for about six to eight weeks, according to Witham. It was the best decision for them at the time. Once they reopened, they made some changes to mitigate the shutdowns and the spread of COVID-19.
The restaurant hosted a “drive-up” style service. Witham said, “We used the parking lot across the street, and we got window trays and did a drive-up style service, and we would bring food out to the cars and that was great for the short period of time that we needed that.”
Once they were able to re-open inside the restaurant, they did everything they could to have adequate seating and keep customers safe.
“We opened the decks and had people seated outside, we kept the inside socially distanced enough and we followed the rules,” Witham said.
Witham has been an active member of the community since moving to Red Wing. He is on the Housing Redevelopment Authority board and works to be involved in any way he can.
“I’m on the HRA board, and I like to cooperate with the city a lot, and I just like being a part of the community,” he said.
Bayside has big plans coming in the near future to continue the development of Old West Main Street. Being so close to the new walking bridge, Witham hopes to utilize that as a way to continue getting customers in the door during the current road construction.
“The road construction is going to be tough but we will deal with it and get through it. The walking bridge is great and a great way to get to all the businesses down here,” Witham said.
Witham has high hopes for the continuous development of Old West Main Street and has some ideas for his own restaurant this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.