Goodhue County is offering residents the opportunity to name five snowplows.
The idea for the snowplow naming contest arose after officials at the county Public Works Department discussed ways to engage county residents.
The county has 14 snowplows and three motor graders spread across the county.
The snowplows being named this year are five located at the Red Wing shop.
“We are hoping to do three-year rotations which will allow for the selected names to live on for three years prior to being renamed,” county spokesman Briggs Tople said.
The rotation will highlight the different shops around the county.
The name suggestions will first be narrowed down by Public Works officials and then the operators of the snowplows will select the final names.
The location of the names on the plows are still being decided upon.
The public can find the submission link in multiple places including the Goodhue County and Goodhue County Public Works Department Facebook pages and the news feed on the county website.
Submissions close Dec. 15 at noon.
