Ellsworth School Board members met Sept. 14 to discuss the pay rate of substitute teachers and a survey research proposal.
Substitute teachers’ pay rate
Substitute teachers working within the Ellsworth district were previously receiving $120 per day, however the board voted to increase it to $150.
This will accommodate staff and better reflect the pay rate of surrounding districts.
Survey research
The board accepted the proposal for a residential survey to be conducted by The Morris Leatherman Co.
To further understand the Ellsworth School District and who lives in it, Morris will be starting a study in late October or early November that will include 400 randomly selected households.
Phone calls will take place various times during weekday evenings and weekends.
Board members and district staff will be sitting down with Morris representatives to establish the topics to be covered in the survey. Then Morris staff will create neutral questions and conduct the fieldwork within a two to three week period.
The total cost could range from $15,000 to $20,000 depending on the number of questions asked.
District leaders will receive all survey results after the study is completed.
