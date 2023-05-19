During my first year reporting in Red Wing I have had the chance to write about some amazing experiences.
Each week has brought new challenges and new opportunities.
When I first became a part of the reporting team at the Republican Eagle, I didn’t know much about Red Wing.
I grew up in White Bear Lake and never had the chance to visit the beautiful driftless region before taking this job.
Now after just over a year I know more about the history of Red Wing, I have met many of the people that help make Red Wing the great place that it is today and everything in between.
I’m excited to continue to learn more about Red Wing in a larger capacity going forward. I’m happy to announce that I will be the new Community News Editor for the Republican Eagle.
I joined O’Rourke Media Group in April of last year, just a year after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
I had some experience working as a general reporter in western Wisconsin before taking this position in Red Wing.
I also had the invaluable experience of being the editor at the Student Voice newspaper at UW-River Falls while pursuing a journalism degree.
When I became the only news reporter for the Republican Eagle shortly after being hired, I quickly learned and adjusted to the fast-paced environment.
There is no shortage of important stories in Red Wing.
The Managing editor for the Republican Eagle, Jim Johnson, will be moving onto a new opportunity in Maryland after this week.
I have to thank him for the guidance he has given me throughout my time thus far.
I will be officially taking the reins as community news editor next week.
I encourage the community to reach out with feedback, story ideas and any suggestions by emailing me at mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.
I am looking forward to providing the community with more local journalism and highlighting the important stories here in Red Wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.