The Republican Eagle won a dozen awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association annual convention last week, including first place for general excellence.
“A good all around newspaper – excellent local coverage, good youth/sports coverage, perfectly OK editorial page, good design/layout,” the judges wrote. “In a class by itself among its fellow competitors.”
The newspaper, competing in the category of weekly newspapers with 3,000 to 7,000 circulation, took three other first place awards – headline writing, sports story and news photo.
Judges in the headline writing competition said, “The Republican Eagle utilized bold creativity in its headlines, including using headlines as design elements. The staff also stuck in a hammerhead or two to add variety to its look. Excellent work.”
Sports Editor Martin Schlegel took the top prize for a sports story about the Red Wing Aces baseball team winning the regional championship in baseball and qualifying for the state tournament.
“Great writing, amazing topic put this entry into first place in a very crowded category,” the judges said.
Managing Editor Jim Johnson won a first place award for a photo shot on the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor during dedication ceremonies for the bridge. The judges noted “excellent color, composition and expression. Visually draws me in and a solid image from a news event.”
The Republican Eagle won five second place awards.
Advertising excellence.
An award for its special section on “Our Time with COVID.”
Three second place awards for Johnson: One for a sports feature story about women drivers in the Goodhue County Fair demolition derby, for a feature photo of a saxophone player at a Red Wing summer Concert in the Park and for his overall portfolio.
Schlegel won two third place awards – one for overall sports reporting and the second for a story about Lake City’s Max Balow competing in the state heavyweight wrestling championship.
Johnson won a third place award for a story about a Wisconsin junior high school student and her struggles recovering from a stroke.
“We’ve never been more committed to journalism excellence and producing great content in Red Wing than we are right now,” publisher and owner Jim O’Rourke said. “We have an up and coming team that produces amazing print publications each week and a solid website that generates millions of page views each year.”
