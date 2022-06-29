Rep. Steve Drazkowski said in a press release:
"I met Pam Altendorf through her extensive work leading conservatives helping with the Recall City Hall effort in Red Wing. She has also been holding elected officials accountable at local school board meetings over parent concerns regarding critical race theory and mandates to mask kids. Pam has been on the front lines, helping restore election integrity in our state. She is a strong advocate for agriculture because she has five kids that participated in 4-H and she grew up on a farm herself, where she learned her strong work ethic and the importance of the family farm. Pam supports our veterans and our Second Amendment with all her heart! She is a conceal carry permit holder. Pam also supports life because her Christian principles have taught her that we are fearfully and wonderfully made in God’s image. And when it comes to our tax dollars, she can be trusted to push back on the tax and spend appetite of moderate and left-leaning politicians. After many months observing Pam fight for our conservative values at the grassroots level, I was pleased to learn that she wanted to extend her pursuits to St. Paul. You and I can trust that Pam will do what she says, because she has been doing it as a grassroots leader out in our communities – before she decided to run for office! It is so exciting to have an America First Patriot willing to serve in this district. Pam Altendorf will make a phenomenal representative for the people in Cannon Falls, Red Wing, Lake City, Wabasha, Goodhue and all the rural areas in between. Pam has 100% of my support and endorsement and I am excited to work with her to defend our freedoms in St. Paul."
