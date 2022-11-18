The state’s major small business association, the National Federation of Independent Business, presented Rep. Barb Haley with the prestigious Guardian of Small Business Award on Friday, Nov. 11.
“When Mainstreet needed an ally, Rep. Barb Haley was there,” said John Reynolds, National Federation of Independent Business Minnesota state director. “Over the last two years, Barb fought tirelessly to defend small employers from painful tax hikes, more red tape and burdensome mandates. Barb’s leadership was essential to getting deals done that saved small businesses real money.”
Haley earned the National Federation of Independent Business Guardian of Small Business Award with a 100% score on the National Federation of Independent Business Minnesota Voting Record for 2021-22.
The Guardian of Small Business Award is reserved for legislators who vote consistently with small business on the key issues identified by small business owners. Minnesota lawmakers who voted with small businesses on key issues 80% or more of the time during the 2021-22 legislative session earned the National Federation of Independent Business Guardian of Small Business Award.
Lawmakers are informed prior to key votes of consensus positions developed through National Federation of Independent Business’s one member, one vote policy and asked to support the priorities of small business with their vote.
