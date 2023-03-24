At a recent Red Wing City Council meeting there was a discussion about a moratorium on applications for new short term rentals.
The Red Wing Advisory Planning Commission held a public hearing on whether a six month moratorium would be right for Red Wing.
Short term rentals or semi-transient accommodations include services like Airbnb and Vrbo.
Planning Manager Steve Kohn said, “This is something the commission has been talking about for quite a while, looking at short term rentals and semi-transient accommodations and their impact in the community has been on the work plan.”
The commission was hoping for a moratorium late in 2022 or early 2023.
There have been multiple applications for conditional use permits that have come before the commission and the council over the past few months, showing a need for regulations and permitting processes.
The moratorium would allow for the commission to get a better understanding of how short term rentals impact Red Wing and find a permitting process that works for everyone.
“It would be a six month moratorium, no new applications accepted until the study and all the actions that are recommended by the planning commission go before the city council come into effect,” Kohn said.
The council discussed whether or not they would like to enforce any rules during the moratorium at their last meeting.
“The discussion at the council in general said let things be as we go through the study and figure out what new rules might be … this moratorium would not shut down people that are operating now that have valid permits or the ones that don’t,” Kohn said.
There is language in the resolution that would allow the city council to end the moratorium early once all the actions are completed.
The public hearing was held to address putting a six month moratorium on accepting new applications for semi-transient accommodations or short term rentals that would be back-dated to begin March 1.
Many owners of Airbnb and Vrbo properties attended the public hearing asking the commission to consider them when making these decisions.
“I’m probably one of the largest short term rental owners in town, and I do live in town. I have six properties that I host. I also have a number of long term rentals that I own and take care of,” owner William Vickers said.
“I don’t think this moratorium makes sense in a world where we haven’t had any type of process for how these short term rentals should go on for a license,” he said. “I carry current rental licenses on all my short term properties because I want to make sure I’m playing by the rules.”
His concerns with the moratorium were in relation to how this would affect his properties in the future.
The tourism season in Red Wing is a large driver for the short term rentals in town and he is concerned a moratorium could affect bookings for the next several weeks or months.
“I’m booked every weekend for the next eight weeks on all my properties, this is a successful business that brings a lot of commerce to our town, so this moratorium is going to potentially hurt this business and in the long term could put this business out,” Vickers said
Other community members in attendance in favor of the moratorium.
“With all due respect to the research that you are doing I’m very concerned about businesses coming into a residential area, there have been a lot of concerns about parking, parties, noice, etcetera,” resident Jean Scholer said.
“When I purchased my home 32 years ago I purchased it because it was in a residential area, I don’t know what this is going to do to home values. I don’t know what the noise factor is going to be … I don’t want to see that happen in my neighborhood,” she continued.
The commission approved a recommendation to the council for a six month moratorium on all new applications for semi-transient accommodations and short term rentals.
The City Council will review the recommendation at a future meeting.
On April 11 the Planning Commission is holding a community meeting in the Red Wing Library Foot Room at 6:30 p.m.
A brief presentation will be made followed by a
question-and-answer session.
