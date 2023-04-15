The Red Wing City Council recently placed a moratorium on permitting short term rentals.
This includes a variety of rentals that have become popular over the last decade.
Platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo fall under short-term rentals, and even traditional bed and breakfasts fall under the large umbrella of semi-transient accommodations.
On Tuesday, April 11, the Red Wing Advisory Planning Commission hosted a community meeting, inviting the public to share their thoughts.
The commission is studying this topic and will prepare an ordinance for the council to review before the end of the year.
The meeting was led by a consultant who will help the city write an ordinance and a complete process for permitting short-term rentals.
“We are looking for some feedback and some decisions have to be made. We want to find what is best for Red Wing and for the whole community and what is good for the property owners,” Kim Lindquist from WSB said.
The goal of having a community meeting was to gain feedback from the public that she can use in her work to write an inclusive ordinance.
Many operators of these types of rentals were present at the meeting, many of them were concerned about what new rules would mean for their already existing businesses.
“All of my properties that are in communities, I have great relationships with my neighbors, and it is because it is under the radar,” William Vickers, owner and operator of several short- and long-term rentals in Red Wing, said.
“No one is causing a problem because it probably isn’t noticeable. I think that is a great way to handle it if it's going to be a yes or no based on performance standards, what is the point of notifying the community at that point,” he continued.
Many attendees had questions and offered ideas.
As the meeting went on and more conversations were had, feedback was coming from both operators and community members.
The moratorium on short term rentals came as a response to an increase in hosts on Airbnb that were not permitted.
The city went from four short-term rentals to about 20. They are anticipating more to appear as the platforms gain popularity among travelers.
Only four of those 20 are correctly permitted.
During the community meeting, attendees talked about potential quotas within city limits, performance standards and comparisons to other cities.
“What are the things that are concerning? Parking, noise, numbers of people, what are the things you want to address within performance standards,” Lindquist said.
City Planning Manager Steve Kohn assured that the city’s goal is to come up with a process to make everyone feel comfortable.
“We require permits currently, but the city basically has no rules besides our performance standards that apply to any other house,” Kohn said. “We want to make sure we come up with an ordinance that makes everyone comfortable.”
This will continue to be discussed by the planning commission.
The community will have more opportunities to convey their support or concerns for short-term rentals during the moratorium.
Another public hearing will be had at a commission meeting before an ordinance goes before the City Council to be approved.
Planning Commission members are available to hear concerns and talk with community members about this topic.
Visit the commission webpage on the city’s website for contact information at red-wing.org/284/Advisory-Planning-Commission.
