The Pierce County Board and other committees will continue to meet remotely, allowing flexibility and ease for those who wish to participate from a distance.
“During the [height of the] pandemic, members of the public, media, staff as well as members of this board were able to access meetings remotely while working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in county facilities and without having to travel,” administrative coordinator Jason Matthys said during March 22’s meeting. “Many have found that remote meeting attendance through Zoom and other remote platforms is efficient and convenient . . .”
By continuing the remote means of business, it will encourage attendees to stay home when feeling sick and give more public access to county information.
For those who want to attend in-person, county board meetings and some committees have opened up this option. Check the county calendar for more information before going.
On Tuesday night, board members discussed the Back to Business plan, different committee appointments and a safety equipment donation.
Back to Business plan
The COVID-19 Back-to-Business plan has been eliminated to coincide with the future termination of the county’s virus state of emergency.
“Part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, administration had developed a focus group to assist in authoring an internal plan document known as the Back to Business plan to provide direction in COVID-19 mitigation guidelines for elected officials [and businesses],” Matthys said.
As positive case numbers have slowly declined, the document has been updated with less restrictions – putting an end to mask regulations and distant meetings – and as of March 4 administration agreed it was time to remove it altogether.
Appointments
Ethics Board
Rich O'Connell and Julie Hoffman for 2022-2025.
Indianhead Federated Library Representative
Curtis Wandmacher for March to December 2022.
Information Services Committee
Liz Gunderson for April 2022 to 2025.
Solid Waste Management Board
Jim Kleinhans for 2021-2024. Nate Hagens and Chace Kinneman for 2022-2025
Safety equipment
The Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $55,800 to purchase personal safety equipment through a partnership between Badger State Sheriffs’ Association, Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County and an anonymous private donor.
In the coming weeks, Sheriff Nancy Hove plans to purchase a $37,805 drone, 15 ballistic vests for $500 each and five ballistic shields for $2,000 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.